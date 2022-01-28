Ready for take-off: 415 SOS receives new MC-130J Commando II

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Criswell, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, salutes a newly accepted MC-130J Commando II before flight on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 28, 2022. The aircraft was flown for the first time by 415th Special Operations Squadron aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

