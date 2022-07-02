Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready for take-off: 415 SOS receives new MC-130J Commando II

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew assigned to the 415th Special Operations Squadron took to the sky in a brand new MC-130J Commando II, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 28, 2022.

    The MC-130J Commando II was welcomed to the installation after months of preparation at the manufacturer Lockheed Martin in Marietta, Ga.

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Love, 415th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace mechanic, who was part of the team that performed the acceptance inspection on the aircraft upon arrival, spoke about his experience.

    “It was a challenging process but exciting,” said Love. “I got to do something I haven’t done before and learn something new to teach my fellow crew chiefs the next time.”

    The 415 SOS has procured used C-130s from other bases over the years but has not received a brand new C-130 since 2014. When the aircraft landed on Kirtland, it only had approximately 11 flight hours accumulated.

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Charles Thomas, 415 SOS director of operations, spoke about the squadron’s new addition to the flight line.

    “This aircraft will allow aircrew to maintain their high-end operational credibility and capacity,” said Thomas. “It also provides the 415th SOS with another aircraft for the aircrew to conduct continuation training and maintain their operational knowledge and skills of advanced tactics, techniques, and procedures.”

    Thomas said the squadron looks forward to using the new aircraft and helping train the next generation of special operations forces aircrew.

    The new MC-130J Commando II will be used to maintain mission and combat readiness of the 415 SOS aircrew while it is assigned to KAFB.

