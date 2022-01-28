Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready for take-off: 415 SOS receives new MC-130J Commando II [Image 3 of 4]

    Ready for take-off: 415 SOS receives new MC-130J Commando II

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Criswell, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals an MC-130J Commando II at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 28, 2022. The aircraft arrived at KAFB with approximately 11 accumulated flight hours and was flown for the first time by 415th Special Operations Squadron aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 11:50
    Photo ID: 7038721
    VIRIN: 220128-F-MQ455-1292
    Resolution: 5086x3384
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    airpower
    AETC
    readyAF
    415thSOS

