U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Criswell, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals an MC-130J Commando II at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 28, 2022. The aircraft arrived at KAFB with approximately 11 accumulated flight hours and was flown for the first time by 415th Special Operations Squadron aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 11:50
|Photo ID:
|7038721
|VIRIN:
|220128-F-MQ455-1292
|Resolution:
|5086x3384
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready for take-off: 415 SOS receives new MC-130J Commando II [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ready for take-off: 415 SOS receives new MC-130J Commando II
LEAVE A COMMENT