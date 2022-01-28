U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Criswell, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals an MC-130J Commando II at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 28, 2022. The aircraft arrived at KAFB with approximately 11 accumulated flight hours and was flown for the first time by 415th Special Operations Squadron aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 11:50 Photo ID: 7038721 VIRIN: 220128-F-MQ455-1292 Resolution: 5086x3384 Size: 1.4 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready for take-off: 415 SOS receives new MC-130J Commando II [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.