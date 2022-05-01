Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY's Hydraulics Shop Streamlines Improvements Through NSS-SY

    NNSY’s Hydraulics Shop Streamlines Improvements Through NSS-SY

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Shop 31 Work Leader Travis Taylor shares how Shop 31 has grown and improved during the ten years he’s been at America’s Shipyard. “I’ve seen a drastic change from availabilities of the past to where we are today and I truly feel we’re heading in the right direction,” he said. “I see it every day and I think it really starts with caring and understanding the importance of what we do. We have excellent leadership who is engaged with us. With the crew boards, the improvements to the shop, everything adds up to the bigger picture. They add to the mindset that you enjoy where you’re at and the work that you do.”

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 07:40
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    NNSY's Hydraulics Shop Streamlines Improvements Through NSS-SY

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    America's Shipyard

