    NNSY’s Hydraulics Shop Streamlines Improvements Through NSS-SY [Image 1 of 5]

    NNSY’s Hydraulics Shop Streamlines Improvements Through NSS-SY

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Shop 31 Supervisor Aisha Wood shares the shop has recently doubled the throughput in the shop, decreasing the cycle time so the work gets back to the submarine faster than ever before. These efforts were due in part of the amplified efforts of the PCC within the Production Department (Code 900) in a way to minimize workflow reductions as well as the increased presence of engineering within the shop to aid in getting the work done as efficiently as possible.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 07:40
    Photo ID: 7038528
    VIRIN: 220105-N-YO710-008
    Resolution: 4458x2972
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NNSY’s Hydraulics Shop Streamlines Improvements Through NSS-SY [Image 5 of 5], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NNSY&rsquo;s Hydraulics Shop Streamlines Improvements Through NSS-SY

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    America's Shipyard

