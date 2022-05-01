NNSY’s Hydraulics Shop Streamlines Improvements Through NSS-SY

Shop 31 Supervisor Aisha Wood shares the shop has recently doubled the throughput in the shop, decreasing the cycle time so the work gets back to the submarine faster than ever before. These efforts were due in part of the amplified efforts of the PCC within the Production Department (Code 900) in a way to minimize workflow reductions as well as the increased presence of engineering within the shop to aid in getting the work done as efficiently as possible.

