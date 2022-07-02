Baumholder site manager: everything we do directly ties to readiness, community welfare

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Tim Wood is the Baumholder installation site manager and the deputy director for Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said everything LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Baumholder provides is directly tied to readiness and to supporting the welfare and quality of life of all the Soldiers and Families living and working in the Baumholder Military Community. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

