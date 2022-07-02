Baumholder site manager: everything we do directly ties to readiness, community welfare

Photo By Cameron Porter | Tim Wood is the Baumholder installation site manager and the deputy director for...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Tim Wood is the Baumholder installation site manager and the deputy director for Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said everything LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Baumholder provides is directly tied to readiness and to supporting the welfare and quality of life of all the Soldiers and Families living and working in the Baumholder Military Community. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Tim Wood



Job title: Baumholder Site Manager and Deputy Director



Assigned: Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Quartermaster Kaserne, Baumholder, Germany



Experience: I’ve been working at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Baumholder for more than two years. Before that I was the operations officer for the 407th Army Field Support Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas, for about 3.5 years. Before that I was the director of LRC Rhineland-Pfalz for about 11 years, and the installation transportation officer for two years.



Other service: I served 24 years as an active duty Soldier and transportation senior noncommissioned officer before retiring as a first sergeant.



Hometown: Radcliff, Kentucky



Q: Can you explain what you do and what you are responsible for at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Baumholder?



A: I’m in charge of all installation-level logistics supporting U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and its tenant units in the Baumholder Military Community. That includes supply and services, food services, property accountability, the central issue facility, all items of subsistence and rations supporting this region and Eastern Europe, personal property, drivers testing and training, transportation motor pool operations, and transportation quality assurance and quality control as well as plans and operations to include garrison emergency and crisis action operations supporting contingency operations and other requirements. I’m responsible for nearly 100 employees at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Baumholder who do all this work.



Q: Why is the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Baumholder mission is so important?



A: We’re here to support the Soldiers, family members and civilians within the Baumholder Military Community. We have a direct impact on their welfare and their quality of life. I firmly believe that everything we do is directly tied to the readiness of the tactical units within our area of responsibility. And when the Soldiers are away on deployments or supporting exercises, we’re here taking care of their families. What we do is very important because it directly impacts their welfare and unit readiness. The 16th Sustainment Brigade is headquartered here in the Baumholder Military Community, and they have a far reaching mission across a large spectrum of theater operations here in Europe and Africa. And LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Baumholder is in direct support of them.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I enjoy having a direct impact on the Soldiers and Families in Baumholder while they are here experiencing their European tours. I enjoy helping to make their lives pleasant while they’re assigned to Germany. I enjoy working with the Soldiers and the civilians, as well as their families, here in the Baumholder Military Community – but also the local national employees. It’s truly a blessing to work with our host nation local national employees. Not everyone has this opportunity. I have a great team here who really support our community well, and I think our reputation speaks for itself. We truly want to be here, and we want to do everything we can to make this a better place for all our Soldiers and Families who are assigned here. This is one of the Army’s hidden gems – Baumholder is a beautiful community, and that’s my motivation every day.



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz and 405th AFSB: LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. LRC Rheinland-Pfalz reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.