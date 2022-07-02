220207-N-DM318-1070 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (February 7, 2022) Sailors attached to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi run during a mock physical readiness test as part of a command fitness leadership course onboard NAF Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement), Japan (Feb. 07, 2022)

