    Command Fitness Leadership Course [Image 5 of 9]

    Command Fitness Leadership Course

    JAPAN

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220207-N-DM318-1054 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (February 7, 2022) Sailors run the mile and half event portion of a mock physical readiness test as part of a command fitness leadership course onboard NAF Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement), Japan (Feb. 07, 2022)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Fitness Leadership Course [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

