Yokota Airmen conduct an annual Aircraft Arresting System certification

A Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 “Royal Maces”, engages the aircraft arresting cable at a speed of 150 mph testing the arresting system at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022, during an annual certification test of the flightline BAK-12 barrier, AAS at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022. The AAS utilizes the arresting hooks attached to the tail of an aircraft to safely decelerate and stop the aircraft when needed to land in short distances. Ensuring the BAK-12 is fully functional through certification testing reinforces Yokota’s multi-capable presence in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

