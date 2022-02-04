Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen conduct an annual Aircraft Arresting System certification [Image 10 of 10]

    Yokota Airmen conduct an annual Aircraft Arresting System certification

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 “Royal Maces”, engages the aircraft arresting cable at a speed of 150 mph testing the arresting system at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022, during an annual certification test of the flightline BAK-12 barrier, AAS at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022. The AAS utilizes the arresting hooks attached to the tail of an aircraft to safely decelerate and stop the aircraft when needing to land in short distances. Ensuring the BAK-12 is fully functional through certification testing reinforces Yokota’s multi-capable presence in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 23:39
    Photo ID: 7038068
    VIRIN: 220204-F-PM645-0560
    Resolution: 3600x2100
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airmen conduct an annual Aircraft Arresting System certification [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota Airmen conduct an annual Aircraft Arresting System certification
    FA-18E
    Navy
    USAF
    AAC
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

