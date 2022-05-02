Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 14:24 Photo ID: 7037469 VIRIN: 220205-F-MQ811-012 Resolution: 5428x3594 Size: 12.05 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Reservists from Joint Base Charleston conduct PT testing for first time since pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Haley Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.