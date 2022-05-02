Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reservists from Joint Base Charleston conduct PT testing for first time since pandemic [Image 4 of 5]

    Reservists from Joint Base Charleston conduct PT testing for first time since pandemic

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Haley Phillips 

    315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Staff Sgt. Matthew Wright, aeromedical evacuation technician, and Maj. Adam Russell, cyber operations officer in charge with the 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., participate in upper body strength portion of the physical fitness assessment here, Feb. 5, 2022. According to new regulations, airmen now have the option of traditional or hand-release pushups for upper body strength portion of the test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Haley D. Phillips)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 14:25
    Photo ID: 7037468
    VIRIN: 220205-F-MQ811-031
    Resolution: 4836x3217
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reservists from Joint Base Charleston conduct PT testing for first time since pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Haley Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Physical Fitness
    Reservists
    Air Force Reserve
    315th Airlift Wing
    PT Testing

