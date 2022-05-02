Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reservists from Joint Base Charleston conduct PT testing for first time since pandemic

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Haley Phillips | U.S. Air Force Reserve airmen from the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston,

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Jill Neufeld 

    315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 315th Airlift Wing resumed their physical training testing at the Air Base Fitness Center, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Feb. 5, 2022.

    Fitness tests were postponed due to COVID-19. For many members, this is their first time testing since the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

    Master Sgt. Brent Herron, non commissioned officer-in-charge of Fitness from the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., explains the effect COVID had on members’ fitness progress.

    “COVID presented many new challenges that we had to adapt and overcome,” said Herron. “For a lot of reservists, one weekend a month is not an everyday routine so it presents a challenge for maintaining fitness.”

    Airmen are now able to select alternative exercise options in place of the traditional components. The alternative options include hand release pushups, cross leg reverse crunches, a forearm plank, and a 20 meter aerobic shuttle run.

    This is a result of Airmen providing feedback to Air Force leaders regarding the physical fitness programs.

    With more exercises for Airmen to choose from, there is increased flexibility allowing them to excel in all different kinds of areas.

    Maj. Adam Russell, cyber operations officer-in-charge from the 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., was one of the individuals who participated in the fitness test.

    “I liked the versatility of being able to do the hand release pushups and the cross leg crunches,” said Russell. “It gave enough separation from the other ones, I was able to take advantage of it. I think it will benefit a lot of people that struggle with either of those components.”

    To view the updated PT scoring charts, please visit https://www.afpc.af.mil/Portals/70/documents/FITNESS/5%20Year%20Chart%20Scoring%20Including%20Optional%20Component%20Standards%20-%2020211111%200219.pdf

