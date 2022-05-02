U.S. Air Force Reserve Senior Airman Diana Fareed, pay technician with the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., times the upper body strength portion of a physical fitness assessment here, Feb. 6, 2022. Fitness assessments officially resumed this month after delays due to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Haley D. Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 14:26
|Photo ID:
|7037467
|VIRIN:
|220205-F-MQ811-020
|Resolution:
|5200x3459
|Size:
|10.55 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Physical Fitness Assessments Resume [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Haley Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
