Physical Fitness Assessments Resume

U.S. Air Force Reserve airmen from the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., participate in the 1.5 mile run portion of the physical fitness assessment here, Feb. 5, 2022. Air Force fitness tests officially resumed this month after delays due to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Haley D. Phillips)

Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US