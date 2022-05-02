Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Physical Fitness Assessments Resume

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Haley Phillips 

    315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Reserve airmen from the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., participate in the 1.5 mile run portion of the physical fitness assessment here, Feb. 5, 2022. Air Force fitness tests officially resumed this month after delays due to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Haley D. Phillips)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 14:27
    Photo ID: 7037465
    VIRIN: 220205-F-MQ811-059
    Resolution: 4863x3235
    Size: 10.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical Fitness Assessments Resume [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Haley Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Physical Fitness
    Reservists
    Air Force Reserve
    315th Airlift Wing
    PT Testing

