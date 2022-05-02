U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade

(From left to right, and front to rear) U.S. Army North's U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Evans, commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Phil K. Barretto, senior enlisted advisor, Spc. Gary Price, military horseman, Col. Martin O’Donnell, Public Affairs director, Sgt. Seth McKenzie, military horseman and Sgt. Jake Walker, military horseman, ride through the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade through downtown San Antonio, Texas Feb. 5, 2022. The Western Heritage Parade traditionally begins the official celebration of the San Antonio Stock and Rodeo show each year. (U.S. Army Pvt. Gianna Sulger)

