U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade

(From left to right) U.S. Army North's Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Barretto, senior enlisted advisor, and Spc. Gary Price, military horseman, ride on in the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade through downtown San Antonio, Texas Feb. 5, 2022. The Western Heritage Parade traditionally begins the official celebration of the San Antonio Stock and Rodeo show each year. (U.S. Army Pvt. Gianna Sulger)

Date Taken: 02.05.2022
Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US