Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade [Image 13 of 15]

    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Gianna Sulger 

    U.S. Army North

    Participants in the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade ride horses through downtown San Antonio, Texas Feb. 5, 2022. The Western Heritage Parade traditionally begins the official celebration of the San Antonio Stock and Rodeo show each year. (U.S. Army Pvt. Gianna Sulger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 17:39
    Photo ID: 7036587
    VIRIN: 220205-A-VH966-1935
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 905.68 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade [Image 15 of 15], by PV2 Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade
    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade
    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade
    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade
    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade
    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade
    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade
    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade
    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade
    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade
    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade
    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade
    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade
    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade
    U.S. Army North participates in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Heritage Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    horses
    ARNORTH
    parade
    caisson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT