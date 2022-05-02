An Airman holds a s’more at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 5, 2022. Morale events like this build relationships and encourage support and care for one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 15:05
|Location:
|CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
This work, Chabelley connects, say no s’more [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
