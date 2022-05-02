Joint service members roast marshmallows at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 5, 2022. Morale events like this build relationships enabling Airmen and sister service members to care for and support each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 15:05
|Photo ID:
|7036523
|VIRIN:
|220205-F-ZX177-2036
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chabelley connects, say no s’more [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT