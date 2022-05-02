Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chabelley connects, say no s’more [Image 2 of 4]

    Chabelley connects, say no s’more

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Joint service members roast marshmallows at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 5, 2022. Morale events like this build relationships enabling Airmen and sister service members to care for and support each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 15:05
    Photo ID: 7036523
    VIRIN: 220205-F-ZX177-2036
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chabelley connects, say no s’more [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    435AEW
    776EABS

