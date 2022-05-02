Chabelley connects, say no s’more

A bonfire burns at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 5, 2022. The focal piece of a morale event, t he bonfire gave joint service members a piece of home through roasting marshmallows and making s’mores. Events like this help members build relationships and enable resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airma n Ericka A. Woolever)
