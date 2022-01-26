USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Kenny Ngo, from Upland, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts flight operations on the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

