    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 15]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct maintenance on a UH-1Y Huey helicopter from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265. Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 07:37
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
