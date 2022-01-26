PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct maintenance on a UH-1Y Huey helicopter from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265. Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.05.2022 07:37 Photo ID: 7036339 VIRIN: 220126-N-BT681-1027 Resolution: 4342x2890 Size: 963.02 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.