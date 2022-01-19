Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crews conduct small boat operations in Antarctica [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crews conduct small boat operations in Antarctica

    ROSS SEA

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) boat crewmembers deploy the cutter small boat to conduct check rides for a boat crewmen qualification in the Ross Sea, Antarctica, Jan. 20, 2022. Standard boatcrews in the Coast Guard comprise of at least one coxswain, the person in charge of driving, an engineer and at least one boat crewman to stand look out and preform other necessary duties. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    TAGS

    Antarctica
    icebreaker
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCG PolarOPs

