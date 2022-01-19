Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crews conduct small boat operations in Antarctica

Shown is a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) cutter small boat underway in the Ross Sea, Antarctica with Mount Erebus in the skyline, Jan. 20, 2022. Mount Erebus is an active volcano first discovered by polar explorer Sir James Clark Ross in 1841 on his Antarctic expedition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

Date Taken: 01.19.2022