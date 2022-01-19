Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crews conduct small boat operations in Antarctica [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crews conduct small boat operations in Antarctica

    ROSS SEA

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Shown is a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) cutter small boat underway in the Ross Sea, Antarctica with Mount Erebus in the skyline, Jan. 20, 2022. Mount Erebus is an active volcano first discovered by polar explorer Sir James Clark Ross in 1841 on his Antarctic expedition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 01:05
    Photo ID: 7036127
    VIRIN: 220120-G-AF140-2009
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.37 MB
    Location: ROSS SEA
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crews conduct small boat operations in Antarctica [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crews conduct small boat operations in Antarctica
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crews conduct small boat operations in Antarctica
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crews conduct small boat operations in Antarctica

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Antarctica
    icebreaker
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCG PolarOPs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT