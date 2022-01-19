Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crews conduct small boat operations in Antarctica

U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Joseph Soderling and Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Pierce, members of Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) laugh while waiting to get the cutter small boat underway in the Ross Sea, Antarctica, Jan. 20, 2022. Polar Star continues to maintain currencies and qualify members on their small boats even when underway in the cold Antarctic. Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

Date Taken: 01.19.2022
Location: ROSS SEA