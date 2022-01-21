RIA personnel donate critically needed blood; blood drive coming Feb. 10

Mark Kane, public affairs specialist, U.S. Army Garrison-RIA, donates blood Jan. 21 at an ImpactLife blood drive held inside the Morale, Welfare and Recreation building at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. Kane said this was the first time he’s given blood since 2015. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

