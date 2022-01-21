A phlebotomy technician who goes by “Tim” gathers information from Capt. James LeCraw, G6 (Information Management), U.S. Army Sustainment Command, before LeCraw donated blood Jan. 21 at an ImpactLife blood drive held inside the Morale, Welfare and Recreation building at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)
RIA personnel donate critically needed blood; blood drive coming Feb. 10
