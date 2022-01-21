RIA personnel donate critically needed blood; blood drive coming Feb. 10

Pfc. Philip VanDerHeyden, a human resources specialist in the G1 (Human Resources) Division, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, gives blood Jan. 21 at an ImpactLife blood drive held inside the Morale, Welfare and Recreation building at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. VanDerHeyden said this was his first time donating blood. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

