Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department game wardens pull alongside Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing aboard a lancha off the southern Texas coast, Feb. 4, 2022. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island and TPWD boat crews coordinated their efforts to interdict to stop the fishermen and seize 500 to 600 pounds of illegally caught red snapper. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Texas Parks & Wildlife Department)

