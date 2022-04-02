Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island surveys a Mexican lancha after stopping four Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing aboard the vessel off the southern Texas coast, Feb. 4, 2022. The Coast Guard crew seized the high flyers, bait, hooks and long line gear on board the lancha and transferred the fishermen to border enforcement agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 16:42
    Photo ID: 7035704
    VIRIN: 210202-G-G0108-2001
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 108.75 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
    Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
    Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
    Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    Uscg
    fishermen
    interdiction
    south padre island
    lancha

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT