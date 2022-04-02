A boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island surveys a Mexican lancha after stopping four Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing aboard the vessel off the southern Texas coast, Feb. 4, 2022. The Coast Guard crew seized the high flyers, bait, hooks and long line gear on board the lancha and transferred the fishermen to border enforcement agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 16:42
|Photo ID:
|7035704
|VIRIN:
|210202-G-G0108-2001
|Resolution:
|800x600
|Size:
|108.75 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
