    Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department personnel take inventory of catch found on board a Mexican lancha docked at Coast Guard Station South Padre Island in Brownsville, Texas, Feb. 4, 2022. Coast Guard and TPWD boat crews coordinated their efforts to interdict three fishermen aboard the lancha and seize 500 to 600 pounds of illegally caught red snapper. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Texas Parks & Wildlife Department)

    law enforcement
    Uscg
    interdiction
    red snapper
    lancha
    tpwd

