Kings Bay, Ga. (Feb. 4, 2022) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class William Sheffield (left) and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Freddie Garciasalas (right) sweep a building for threats during an active shooter exercise as part of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022. CS-SC22 is an important annual exercise designed to ensure Navy security forces are at peak readiness to deter and respond to potential threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

