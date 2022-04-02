220204-N-KG461-1033
Kings Bay, Ga. (Feb. 4, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Freddie Garciasalas stays alert to potential threats during an active shooter exercise as part of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022. CS-SC22 is an annual exercise that provides Navy security forces an opportunity for dedicated training and renewed focus on force protection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 11:21
|Photo ID:
|7035207
|VIRIN:
|220204-N-KG461-1033
|Resolution:
|4245x2834
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT