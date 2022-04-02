Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    220204-N-KG461-1033
    Kings Bay, Ga. (Feb. 4, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Freddie Garciasalas stays alert to potential threats during an active shooter exercise as part of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022. CS-SC22 is an annual exercise that provides Navy security forces an opportunity for dedicated training and renewed focus on force protection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 11:21
    Photo ID: 7035207
    VIRIN: 220204-N-KG461-1033
    Resolution: 4245x2834
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

