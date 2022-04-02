220204-N-KG461-1033

Kings Bay, Ga. (Feb. 4, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Freddie Garciasalas stays alert to potential threats during an active shooter exercise as part of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022. CS-SC22 is an annual exercise that provides Navy security forces an opportunity for dedicated training and renewed focus on force protection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 11:21 Photo ID: 7035207 VIRIN: 220204-N-KG461-1033 Resolution: 4245x2834 Size: 1.1 MB Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.