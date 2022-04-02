220204-N-KG461-1012
Kings Bay, Ga. (Feb. 4, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tara Roberts begins to sweep a building for threats during an active shooter exercise as part of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022. CS-SC22 is designed to keep Navy security forces ready to respond to changing and dynamic threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)
