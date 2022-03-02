An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron takes off to participate in exercise Point Blank 22-1 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 4, 2022. Point Blank is a bilateral exercise that enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)
This work, Exercise Point Blank 22-1 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
