Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Point Blank 22-1 [Image 6 of 6]

    Exercise Point Blank 22-1

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron takes off to participate in exercise Point Blank 22-1 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 4, 2022. Point Blank is a bilateral exercise that enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 11:46
    Photo ID: 7035200
    VIRIN: 220203-F-TK834-0316
    Resolution: 6393x3596
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Point Blank 22-1 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Point Blank 22-1
    Exercise Point Blank 22-1
    Exercise Point Blank 22-1
    Exercise Point Blank 22-1
    Exercise Point Blank 22-1
    Exercise Point Blank 22-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Raf Lakenheath
    U.S. Air Force
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT