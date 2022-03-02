An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron takes off to participate in exercise Point Blank 22-1 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 4, 2022 The purpose of Point Blank is to exercise large force capabilities that incorporate current and future wartime scenarios. This iteration is the first to incorporate the F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

