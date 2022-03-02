Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Point Blank 22-1 [Image 5 of 6]

    Exercise Point Blank 22-1

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron takes off to participate in exercise Point Blank 22-1 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 4, 2022 The purpose of Point Blank is to exercise large force capabilities that incorporate current and future wartime scenarios. This iteration is the first to incorporate the F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 11:46
    Photo ID: 7035199
    VIRIN: 220203-F-TK834-0251
    Resolution: 5509x3099
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Point Blank 22-1 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Point Blank 22-1
    Exercise Point Blank 22-1
    Exercise Point Blank 22-1
    Exercise Point Blank 22-1
    Exercise Point Blank 22-1
    Exercise Point Blank 22-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Raf Lakenheath
    U.S. Air Force
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT