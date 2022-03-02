U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, finish preparing an F-15E Strike Eagle to take off to participate in exercise Point Blank 22-1 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 4, 2022. The purpose of Point Blank is to exercise large force capabilities that incorporate current and future wartime scenarios. This iteration is the first to incorporate the F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

