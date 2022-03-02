119th Wing commander inspires by example

Col. Mitch Johnson, the 119th Wing commander checks driver identification for entry onto the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, North Dakota, as Staff Sgt. Alexander Nienas, of the 119th Security Forces Squadron observes Feb. 3, 2022. Johnson is working alongside the security forces personnel to demonstrate his focus on unit mission, people and teams, and boost camaraderie and morale among unit members. Earlier in the day Johnson went through security forces augmentee training, including lethal and less-than-lethal weapons familiarization training, to be ready to work at the gate with fully trained security forces personnel. He is using a Defense Biometrics Identification System (DBIDS) hand-held scanner to verify the identity of drivers prior to allowing them entry to the base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

