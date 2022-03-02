Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    119th Wing commander inspires by example [Image 3 of 4]

    119th Wing commander inspires by example

    HECTOR FIELD, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Col. Mitch Johnson, the 119th Wing commander, uses a Defense Biometrics Identification System (DBIDS) hand-held scanner to verify the identity of drivers prior to allowing them entry to the base at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, North Dakota, Feb. 3, 2022. Johnson is working alongside the security forces personnel to demonstrate his focus on unit mission, people and teams, and boost camaraderie and morale among unit members. Earlier in the day Johnson went through security forces augmentee training, including lethal and less-than-lethal weapons familiarization training, to be ready to work at the gate with fully trained security forces personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 09:57
    Photo ID: 7035030
    VIRIN: 220203-Z-WA217-1034
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: HECTOR FIELD, ND, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Wing commander inspires by example [Image 4 of 4], by David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    119th Wing commander inspires by example
    119th Wing commander inspires by example
    119th Wing commander inspires by example
    119th Wing commander inspires by example

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Morale
    ANG
    SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT