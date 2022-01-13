Operation Chiron Recast III HMMWV transfer at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq

A fork-lift operator positions a HMMWV on an Iraqi transport vehicle for movement off of Al Asad Air Base, Iraq on Jan. 13, 2022. Two HMMWVs were transferred off base as part of Operation Chiron Recast III, a strategic effort to maintain a minimal footprint and remove unused equipment in theater after coalition forces transitioned to an advise, assist, and enable mission in December 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

