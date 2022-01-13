A fork-lift operator lifts a HMMWV to be loaded for movement off of Al Asad Air Base, Iraq on Jan. 13, 2022. Two HMMWVs were transferred off base as part of Operation Chiron Recast III, a strategic effort to maintain a minimal footprint and remove unused equipment in Iraq after coalition forces transitioned to an advise, assist, and enable mission in December 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 07:10 Photo ID: 7034660 VIRIN: 220113-A-XT998-1001 Resolution: 3120x2080 Size: 2.13 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Chiron Recast III HMMWV transfer at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Alexa Carlo-Hickman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.