ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 3, 2022) Cmdr. Ippo Maeyama of Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, an exchange officer teaching Japanese in the U.S. Naval Academy’s Language and Culture Department, presents a ceremonial katana (Japanese Samurai sword) Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Jonathon Huang, who selected the first ship out of Yokosuka, Japan, during the annual Ship Selection Night in Alumni Hall. Approximately 280 midshipmen, who will serve as surface warfare officers upon graduation and commissioning, participate in the event. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 21:51 Photo ID: 7034243 VIRIN: 220203-N-BD231-1259 Resolution: 3990x3192 Size: 1.04 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2022 Participate in Annual Ship Selection Night [Image 5 of 5], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.