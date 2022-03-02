Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2022 Participate in Annual Ship Selection Night [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2022 Participate in Annual Ship Selection Night

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 3, 2022) Cmdr. Ippo Maeyama of Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, an exchange officer teaching Japanese in the U.S. Naval Academy’s Language and Culture Department, presents a ceremonial katana (Japanese Samurai sword) Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Jonathon Huang, who selected the first ship out of Yokosuka, Japan, during the annual Ship Selection Night in Alumni Hall. Approximately 280 midshipmen, who will serve as surface warfare officers upon graduation and commissioning, participate in the event. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2022 Participate in Annual Ship Selection Night [Image 5 of 5], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNA
    SWO
    U.S. Navy
    Surface Warfare Officer
