    U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2022 Participate in Annual Ship Selection Night [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2022 Participate in Annual Ship Selection Night

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 3, 2022) Spanish Navy Capt. Pablo Murga congratulates Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Matthew Ceh with a Spanish naval sword for selecting the first ship homeported out of Rota, Spain, guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51). Ceh was the first midshipman to select a ship during the U.S. Naval Academy’s annual Ship Selection Night in Alumni Hall.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 21:51
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
