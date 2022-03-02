ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 3, 2022) Spanish Navy Capt. Pablo Murga congratulates Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Matthew Ceh with a Spanish naval sword for selecting the first ship homeported out of Rota, Spain, guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51). Ceh was the first midshipman to select a ship during the U.S. Naval Academy’s annual Ship Selection Night in Alumni Hall.

(U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 21:51 Photo ID: 7034241 VIRIN: 220203-N-BD231-1242 Resolution: 4330x3464 Size: 1.09 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2022 Participate in Annual Ship Selection Night [Image 5 of 5], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.