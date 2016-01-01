USS Dewey's Combat Information Center

220202-N-TR141-0516 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Cade Kevek, from Union Grove, Wisconsin, stands watch as the optical sight system (OSS) supervisor in the Combat Information Center as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

