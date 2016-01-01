USS Dewey's Combat Information Center

220202-N-TR141-0524 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Adrian Godinez, left, from Athens, Alabama, and Operations Specialist 3rd Class Dorian Soto, from Houston, Texas, stand watch on the Anti-Surface/Subsurface Tactical Air Control (ASTAC) console in the Combat Information Center as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

